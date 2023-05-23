Mercedes Lets The Wind Blow In Your Hair With The $111,000 AMG SL

Mercedes-Benz USA has added the entry-level model of the R232 generation Mercedes-AMG SL just in time for long road trips with the wind in your hair during the upcoming summer. And, of course, you will have to pay a hefty price for that - $109,900 plus the $1,150 destination and delivery charge.
 
That equates to $111,050, in case anyone wondered. Of course, you could also look at the half-full side of the glass, given that the newly introduced US-spec 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 43 is significantly cheaper than the SL 55 and SL 63 models, which have starting MSRPs of $137,400 and $178,100, respectively. But naturally, it all depends on your POV.


