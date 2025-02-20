Mercedes May Build C-Class Or E-Class In US To Avoid Trump Tariffs

US President Donald Trump is ready to impose a 25-percent tariff on all imported cars, and automakers are preparing for the worst. The tax poses a difficult challenge for foreign car companies that want access to the American market while remaining competitive on price. For Mercedes-Benz, that means it could localize C- or E-Class production in the United States.

Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius said during the company’s capital markets day that the automaker wants to “grow in the US,” according to Automotive News. The company will build either the C-Class or E-Class at its Tuscaloosa, Alabama factory where it assembles the GLE, GLS, EQE SUV, and EQS SUV.