Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Hits Australian Shores With A Half Million Dollar Price Tag

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is not exactly making headlines anymore, as it was officially unveiled more than one and a half years ago. However, it was only recently granted access to Australia, where order books officially open today (March 6, 2026). As a result, one is likely curious how much this model costs in the Land Down Under. The answer comes directly from the automaker’s local branch, which reveals that the official MKRP is AU$463,900. This translates to US$326,170 at the current exchange rate. By comparison, this open-top luxury grand tourer kicks off at US$224,900 (equal to AU$319,805) in the United States for the 2026 model year.



