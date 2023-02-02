Mercedes Model Blood Bath Will Only Leave Only 14 Of 33 Body Styles Surviving

Mercedes is on the verge of significantly reshuffling its lineup, and during this process, lots of vehicles will be killed, starting with wagons, which are no longer profitable, to coupes. To put it this way, only 14 of the 33 body styles will survive the killing spree.



Part of their long-term strategic plan, announced in May 2022, the decision is pretty much based on finances, as the company wants to become even more profitable. Back then, they didn’t go into specifics, but more recently, Car&Driver learned more details about the models that will be phased off.





