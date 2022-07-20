Mercedes Of San Diego Fires 20 Striking Union Workers Over Customer Safety Concerns

Mercedes-Benz of San Diego, the target of a strike by union technicians for the past month, last week fired 20 striking employees.

Management at the luxury dealership owned by Penske Automotive Group Inc. has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board stating that the former employees “unlawfully condoned and encouraged blatant picket line misconduct.”

“Safety and security of our employees and customers is our top priority. Out of concern for the future safety of our staff and customers and after an investigation, we have informed those union members who engaged in serious misconduct that we have terminated their employment,” Mercedes-Benz of San Diego said in a statement to Automotive News.

