Mercedes Officially Debuts New EQA EV Crossover For Under $60,000

EQA is the name of the new entry-level model to the all-electric world of Mercedes-EQ vehicles. The electro-aesthetics of its design are indicative of the Progressive Luxury of the Mercedes-EQ brand. Smart assistants support the driver in many areas: for example with respect to accident avoidance, the anticipatory and therefore particularly efficient operating strategy, and Navigation with Electric Intelligence. In addition, the car features various exceptional Mercedes-Benz functions, such as ENERGIZING Comfort and MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience).



The EQA is a member of the successful compact car family from Mercedes-Benz. A close relation of the GLA, it delivers all the thrilling characteristics of that vehicle, combined in this case with an efficient electric powertrain. The new EQA is being built in Rastatt (Germany) and Beijing (China). The battery systems for the EQA are supplied by the Mercedes-Benz subsidiary Accumotive in Kamenz. The battery factory in Jawor, Poland, is also preparing to produce battery systems for the compact Mercedes-EQ models. From the spring of 2021, the electric SUV will be available from the European dealerships.



"Mercedes-EQ aspires to take the lead in the field of electric drive systems and vehicle software. To this end, we have defined some ambitious product development goals and resolved to push forward with the accelerated market introduction of new technologies", says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG; responsible for Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars COO.







"The new EQA allows us to show the way we envisage e-mobility as tailored to the needs of our customers. We will offer a whole family of EQA models, with output ranging from 140 through to more than 200 kW, and with front-wheel as well as all-wheel drive. And for those for whom the issue of range is particularly important, our portfolio will in due course also include a special version of the EQA with a radius of more than 500 kilometres according to WLTP5. The EQA proves that, by using a tried and tested architecture, it is possible to achieve an excellent compromise between performance, costs and time to market."



The EQA is being launched as the EQA 250 (combined electric consumption: 15.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)6 with 140 kW and a range according to NEDC of 486 kilometres7. The "double-decker" lithium-ion battery, which sits as a structural element within the underbody of the vehicle, has an energy content of 66.5 kWh. In order to meet the high standard of noise and vibration comfort that is such a hallmark of the brand, complex measures have been taken to isolate the electric powertrain from the chassis and body. Numerous damping measures enhance this effect.







The EQA 250 will be available in Germany at prices from 47,540.50 euros8. Based on the net list price of 39,950 euros, customers can avail themselves of the environmental bonus of 6000 euros offered by the federal government and 3000 euros from Mercedes-Benz as the manufacturer.

"Progressive design and intuitive operation are two of the highlights of the EQA. With this car, for the first time we are offering our customers an all-electric Mercedes in the compact segment with an extensive range that ensures its viability in everyday use. As such, the new EQA is an important vehicle along our path towards the electrification of all our vehicle segments", says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing and Sales.



"Thanks to MBUX, our vehicles these days have become mobile assistants. With the EQA we take things a step further: clever support functions such as Navigation with Electric Intelligence are integrated here into MBUX, making it even easier to use", emphasises Sajjad Khan, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, CASE. "Furthermore, the EQA shows how we have been able to reconcile a state-of-the-art and sustainable electric drive system with the Mercedes-Benz core value of Safety."







Electro-aesthetics of the design signalise Progressive Luxury



The EQA features the black panel radiator grille with central star that is the hallmark of Mercedes-EQ. A further distinctive design feature of the all-electric world of Mercedes-EQ vehicles is the continuous light strip at front and rear. A horizontal fibre-optic strip connects the daytime running lights of the full-LED headlamps, ensuring a high level of recognisability both in daylight and at night. The inside of the headlamps is finished to a high level of quality, detail and precision. Blue colour highlights within the headlamp reinforce the signature Mercedes-EQ appearance. The LED tail lamps merge seamlessly into the tapered LED light strip, thus underlining the impression of width in the rear view of the EQA. The licence plate has also been relocated to the bumper. Exclusive to this model are light-alloy wheels in a bi- or tri-colour design, up to 20 inches in size, in some cases with rosé gold-coloured or blue decorative trim.

"Progressive Luxury in its sportiest form. An all-electric SUV designed for the sustainable mobility of the future has been born, in the shape of the compact, modern EQA", says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Daimler AG. "The perfect proportions of the exterior and a spectacular interior set new standards."

An indication of the electric character in the interior of the EQA is provided, depending on the design and equipment line, by a new-style back-lit trim element and rosé gold-coloured decorative trim on the ventilation outlets, seats and the vehicle key. The Edition 1 special model additionally features perforated leather seats, through which blue fabric can be seen. The instruments, with their electric car-specific displays, pick up on the same colour scheme with rosé gold-coloured and blue highlights.

The seating position is high and upright, as is typical for an SUV – making it not only comfortable for getting in and out, but also good in terms of all-round visibility. Utility value was one of the general focuses during development. The rear seat backrest is 40:20:40 split-folding.







Efficiency is the key factor, from the aerodynamics through to Navigation with Electric Intelligence



With a Cd value from 0.28, the EQA achieves an excellent result. The frontal area A totals 2.47 m2. Among the most important aerodynamic measures are the completely closed cooling air control system in the upper section, the aerodynamically efficient front and rear aprons, a very smooth, almost completely enclosed underbody, specially optimised Aero wheels and specifically adapted front and rear wheel spoilers.

The standard heat pump forms part of the sophisticated thermal management system. With its numerous innovative details, such as the reuse of the waste heat from the electric drive system, the system is configured for exceptional efficiency and thus maximum range. It is also possible to set the pre-entry climate control for the interior of the EQA before starting. This function is controlled directly from the MBUX infotainment system or via the Mercedes me App.



Adding to the general ease of using the EQA on a day-to-day basis is the standard feature of Navigation with Electric Intelligence. This calculates the fastest route to the given destination. On the basis of continual range simulations, the system makes allowance for any necessary charging stops as well as for numerous other factors, such as the topography and the weather. It is also able to react dynamically to changes, for instance in the traffic situation or personal driving style.







With Mercedes me Charge, customers have access to what is currently the world's biggest charging network: this currently comprises more than 450,000 AC and DC charging points across 31 countries. Mercedes me Charge allows Mercedes-EQ customers convenient use of the charging stations of various providers, while they also benefit from an integrated payment function with simple billing processes.

By means of high-quality certificates of origin, Mercedes-Benz guarantees that energy from renewable resources is fed into the grid for charging current sourced via Mercedes me Charge. Mercedes me Charge enables customers to charge at more than 175,000 public charging points throughout Europe; Mercedes-Benz ensures a subsequent offset with green power





Intelligent driving assistance systems with cooperative support from the driver, exceptional crash safety



Included as standard on board are Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Brake Assist. In many situations the purpose of the latter is to prevent a collision by autonomous braking, or to mitigate its consequences. The system is also able to brake for stationary vehicles and crossing pedestrians at typical city speeds. The enhanced functions of the Driving Assistance Package include, for example, the turning manoeuvre function, the emergency corridor function, the exit warning function alerting the driver to approaching cyclists or vehicles, and a warning when pedestrians are detected near zebra crossings.



The EQA is also a true Mercedes when it comes to passive safety. On the basis of the robust structure of the GLA, the body of the EQA was adapted to meet the particular demands that face an electric car. The battery sits within a frame made out of extruded sections. This takes on a structural function which until now was handled by the cross members in the underfloor. A battery guard in the front area of the battery is able to prevent the energy storage unit from being pierced by foreign objects. Naturally the EQA also had to go through the brand's normal and very thorough crash test programme. Stringent requirements for the battery and all components carrying electrical current also apply.







Superior level of equipment, instruments with displays specific to Mercedes-E



Included as standard is the intuitively operated MBUX infotainment system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). MBUX can be individually configured with the help of various options. Key advantages of the system: the powerful computer, brilliant screens and graphics, customisable presentation, full-colour head-up display (optional equipment), navigation with augmented reality (optional equipment), learning software and voice control activated by the keyword "Hey Mercedes".



The Mercedes-EQ tile in the media display can be used to call up menus relating to charging options, electrical consumption and energy flow. The right-hand display within the instrument cluster is a wattmeter rather than a rev counter. The upper section shows the percentage of power used, the lower section the recuperation. The left-hand instrument can be used to show whether the destination can be reached without an interim charging stop. The colours change according to the driving situation: During a boost process, for example, the display changes to white. Depending on mood, or to match the particular interior, the user has a choice of four different styles. The Progressive variant includes a special Mercedes-EQ colour scheme

The comprehensive standard specification of the EQA includes such features as LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, the EASY-PACK tailgate with electrically operated opening and closing, 18-inch light-alloy wheels, ambient lighting with 64 colours, a double cup holder, luxury seats with four-way adjustable lumbar support, a reversing camera for added convenience and a better overview when manoeuvring, and a multifunction sports steering wheel in leather. The new model can be personalised with either of the two design and equipment lines AMG Line and Electric Art, as well as with the Night Package.







Trailer coupling with quick and easy unlocking



A trailer coupling with ESP® trailer stabilisation is available as an option for the EQA. A particularly convenient feature is the electric unlocking system for the ball coupling. The unlocking switch and indicator lamp are located within the tailgate. Once the ball coupling has been unlocked it can either be pivoted out or, when not in use, pivoted back behind the bumper trim. The towing capacity (unbraked/ braked) of the EQA 250 is 750 kilograms, the tongue weight 80 kilograms. The trailer coupling has been approved for use with a bicycle rack. The all-wheel-drive models will offer an even higher towing capacity.



