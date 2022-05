The long-awaited One hypercar will be unveiled on 1 June, according to a new teaser video posted by Mercedes-AMG.

While the short clip doesn’t give much away, we can see the front and rear wings, roofline and roof-mounted engine intake all remain true to the prototype version.



We’ve been made to wait some time for the One, first shown in concept form in 2017, with a difficult development phase hit by several engineering setbacks and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.