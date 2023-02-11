Mercedes Partners To Bring EV Charging To Local Shopping Malls

Mercedes-Benz has big plans for its charging network in North America, and soon enough you may reap the benefits of that plan when you go shopping.



The German luxury automaker today announced a partnership with American mall, outlet center and retail giant Simon Property Group to establish nationwide charging stations. Simon Property Group is the largest shopping center manager and developer in the U.S., counting major destinations like the King of Prussia Mall in Philadelphia and Woodbury Common in New York among its vast portfolio. A team-up with Mercedes would bring public fast charging to many of those places.





