Mercedes Patents Touch Screen Technology For Your Wheels

For as huge and varied as the wheel industry is, many of the basics have remained the same. They're almost always made of metal, and even with spinners and floaters, you're restricted to one design at a time. Wheel covers can be switched out, but you can't them change instantly on a whim. Mercedes-Benz is looking to change that with a patent, first spotted by CarMoses for putting screens on wheels. They wouldn't just display static images, either, with loads of animation and customization options. Perhaps someday, you won't be bragging about the wheel size on your new S-Class, but the resolution of your wheel screens.



