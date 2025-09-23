Mercedes Planning To Replace The A-Class After All

As you already know, the Mercedes A-Class and B-Class are dying for good at the end of their current generations. The compact minivan will be put to sleep in 2026 after three generations, and the A-Class is expected to live on for a few more years. The original strategy was to position the new CLA as the brand's entry-level model after the demise of the A-Class. However, it seems that the plan has been scrapped, as the three-pointed star brand now wants to launch an indirect successor to this model, which is expected to die out for good in 2028.



Read Article