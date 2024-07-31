Mercedes Preps Electric CLA To Challenge the Tesla Model Y

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch its electric CLA next year, the first of its more affordable EV series. The new EV will help Mercedes narrow the gap with Tesla. Meanwhile, an electric crossover is expected to follow as Mercedes’ answer to Tesla’s best-selling Model Y.

After unveiling the electric CLA concept in September, Mercedes said the new EV “marks a new era” as the brand evolves for the future.



The new “one-liter car” is based on Mercedes’ next-gen MMA platform with an energy consumption of around 5.2 mi/kWh. With an 800V system, Mercedes said the electric CLA can add around 248 miles (400 km) range in 15 minutes with fast charging.