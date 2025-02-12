Mercedes Preps G-Class Cabriolet For Production

Hard to believe it’s been over a decade since Mercedes built the last regular G-Class Cabriolet. Sure, there was the bonkers Maybach open-top version called the “Landaulet” in 2017, but only 99 units were ever sold. The modern G-Wagen launched in 2018 never received the cabrio treatment. Aside from the occasional tuner special from Brabus with suicide doors, Mercedes has yet to chop off the off-roader’s fixed metal roof. At long last, a new G-Class with a folding roof is coming straight from Magna Steyr’s plant in Graz, where the G is built. Mercedes is teasing the return of the Cabriolet with a shadowy preview. The German luxury automaker remains tight-lipped about the new member of the “G” family, only confirming it will be sold in nearly every market around the world, including the United States.



