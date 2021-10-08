Mercedes Prices New EQS Sedan At $100,000 Before Taxes

Mercedes-Benz has launched orders and its configurator for the EQS electric sedan in Europe.

The German automaker’s new flagship electric vehicle starts at €106,374, which is the equivalent of roughly $100,000 USD before taxes.The EQS is one of the most anticipated vehicles of the year.

It is definitely Mercedes-Benz’s new flagship electric vehicle, but it could even be considered the luxury brand’s new flagship car period as it is equipped with all its latest technology and bells and whistles.



