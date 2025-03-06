Mercedes Promises More Aggressive Design Language For AMG Models

Agent009 submitted on 6/3/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:54:50 AM

Views : 302 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Performance car fans have plenty to look forward to, and Mercedes-AMG is making sure of it. The brand is in the middle of its largest model rollout to date, expanding its lineup across both combustion and electric powertrains. And according to AMG, these new models won’t just perform better, they’ll stand out with bolder, more expressive styling too.
 
AMG was once only a purveyor of thunderous V8s, but a lot has changed over the years. While those thunderous engines helped define the brand, today’s AMG portfolio is a lot more varied. The lineup now includes four-cylinder hot hatches like the A35 and A45, multiple hybrids, and even a highly debated shift in the C63, which now features a turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid in place of its once-revered V8.
 


Read Article


Mercedes Promises More Aggressive Design Language For AMG Models

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)