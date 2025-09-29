Mercedes Quietly Kills The EQB EV SUV - Major Markdowns On The Way

Mercedes-Benz is saying goodbye to its capable, seven-passenger EQB electric vehicle – but that doesn’t mean it’s over. If you’ve been eyeing a new, quasi-affordable SUV with nationwide dealer support and a luxury logo, the time is now.

German-language Mercedes fansite JESMB is reporting that Mercedes-Benz has removed the EQB from its dealer configurator page, and the company’s Hungarian plant in Kecskemét will only produce new EQBs that have already been ordered until production of the new-look Mercedes GLB “with EQ technology” begins in 2026.



A quick search reveals that dealers are pushing hard to unload their existing stock of Mercedes EQBs. Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted in Ohio (home of Benzs and Bowties’ Doug Horner), for example, recently advertised a new EQB with an MSRP of $59,300 with a $9,000 manufacturer incentive plus a $4,744 dealer discount. That’s more than 23% off the EV’s original sticker price and, at $45,556, is well below the $48,841 average transaction price for new vehicles in July.