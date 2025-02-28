Mercedes Recalls 20,339 S Class Flagship Models For Bursting Brake Lines

Mercedes-Benz USA has issued a recall affecting 20,339 units of the German manufacturer's flagship luxury sedan, beginning with the 2021 and 2022 model year S 500. The remainder of the recall population comprises the S 580, S 580e, Maybach S 580, and the V12-powered Maybach S 680.





Supplied by Continental Automotive Technologies, the front brake hoses of the subject vehicles may fail and leak over time. Reduced braking performance in one circuit obviously increases the risk of a crash, though drivers will notice a red brake fluid warning message in the instrument cluster when sufficient brake fluid exits the system.

The Stuttgart-based automaker says that affected brake hoses do not meet durability specifications, though Mercedes didn't clearly explain why these hoses fail so easily. As far as Continental Automotive Technologies is concerned, the supplier corrected this problem in 2022. Regarding suspect production dates, make that June 20, 2020 through March 23, 2022 for model years 2021 through 2023.