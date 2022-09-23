Mercedes Recalls 6,700 C-Class Sedans For Defective Electrical Components

A fire risk has prompted Mercedes-Benz to issue a recall for more than 6,700 C-Class models in the United States.

A recall notice reveals that water could enter a particular section of the trunk in 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class models. If it does so, moisture could enter into the signal acquisition and actuation module, potentially triggering a short circuit and increasing the risk of a fire.

A short circuit could also trigger other issues. For example, the exterior light at the rear of the luxury sedan could fail, the rear seatbacks may fold unintentionally, and the rearview camera may not function correctly, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.