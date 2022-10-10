Mercedes Recalls 60,000 GLS SUVs For Failing Third Row Seats

Mercedes has initiated a recall campaign that will affect 59,574 vehicles produced between 2018 and 2022. The problem affects the third-row seats in certain GLS SUVs that may not lock in place in the event of an accident.

The issue was first discovered in February 2022, when Mercedes‘ supplier, Brose North America, advised it of a potential issue. It warned the German company that it may have failed to install or incorrectly position the springs in the locking mechanisms of some third-row seats.

In April, Mercedes investigated the issue and its possible consequences. It found that the troublesome spring could result in the failure of the seatback lock in the event of a crash. If the seat collapses in a crash, it could increase the risk of an injury.