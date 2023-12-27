Mercedes Recalls A Flurry Of Models For Roof Panels That Fly Off

The automaker that promises "the best or nothing" has issued a safety recall for vehicles whose front roof panel forward of the panoramic sunroof may detach. According to Merc, the first cases from the field were filed with the German company in 2020.



The subsequent investigation revealed that the wrong adhesive was used to bond the suspect panels during a previous repair, therefore raising more questions than answers. Internal data indicated that certain vehicles had undergone a prior repair to the aforementioned panel. In March 2021, Mercedes determined that pre-treatment, cleaning, and primer application left much to be desired in these cases.





