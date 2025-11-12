Mercedes Recalls AMG EQE 53 SUV Models In The EU For Being Too Quiet

Mercedes-AMG just can't figure out how loud its cars need to be these days. Last month, we learned that it might have to cut some of its flagship models because they make too much noise for upcoming EU rules. Now in America, the company has just recalled nearly 2,000 vehicles because they aren't loud enough. An AMG that's too quiet? We didn't have that on our automotive scorecard.
 
Mercedes-Benz has just recalled 1,899 units of the 2024-2025 AMG EQE 53 SUV models. How is there a volume problem with an electric car, you ask? Because these SUVs are not loud enough. Or at least they aren't loud enough in certain circumstances, which puts them on the wrong side of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.


