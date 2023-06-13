Mercedes Recalls EQS And EQE Vehicles For Software Flaw That Leaves Motorists Stranded

Stuttgart-based Mercedes identified a problem with certain EQS and EQE vehicles produced for the United States market. Citing a development process deviation, the drivetrain software may respond incorrectly when detecting a fault at a plug connector. In this case, multiple warning messages will pop up in the instrument cluster, and the drivetrain will be deactivated by the iffy fault management response logic.

The German automaker started investigating said problem in October 2022, following a single field report alleging a loss of propulsion caused by a drivetrain malfunction. Come December 2022, the Three-Pointed Start concluded that wrongly programmed fault management response logic may be the culprit behind the aforementioned incident. Five months into the current year, Mercedes-Benz AG couldn't rule out a potential safety risk in the event of a loss of propulsion.