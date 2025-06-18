Mercedes Recalls EVs Because Fed Doesn't Like The Noises It Makes

A handful of battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid models are being recalled by Mercedes-Benz USA for a peculiar issue. As it happens, incorrect acoustic vehicle alerting system software makes the recall population fail a certain requirement of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 141.

Instead of the intended beep tone, said vehicles emit a noise tone while reversing. On the upside, Mercedes-Benz USA claims that said tone is played at the required volume. In theory, the incorrect reversing sound may increase the risk of a crash. Upon further investigation, Mercedes-Benz AG determined that a deviation in the documentation process was the root cause behind this blunder.