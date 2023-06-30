Mercedes Rethinks EV Strategy - May Have Come In Too Hard And Fast For Consumers

Canadian Mercedes-Benz dealers report that the automaker may be slowing its transition to electric vehicles, said various agents at a North American retailers meeting last month.

According to Automotive News Canada (ANC), dealers claim Mercedes has noticed consumer hesitancy over buying expensive luxury EVs in an economy battered by inflation and soaring interest rates. Perry Itzcovitch, dealer principal of Mercedes-Benz Downtown, told the publication that Mercedes is all for the electromobility. "But people are value-conscious. Interest rates have increased, and people are a little tighter [with their budgets]."