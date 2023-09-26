Mercedes Reveals 671 HP 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe

On the same day German carmaker Porsche pulled the wraps off the third plug-in version of the Cayenne, neighbor Mercedes-AMG did the same for something it calls its first performance hybrid SUV, the GLC 63 S E Performance. The SUV is part of the new 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe family that also offers a second model, the GLC 43 Coupe. The two new SUVs share the same engine, a 2.0-liter unit with just four cylinders. Despite the rather unassuming design, it is more than capable of offering the punch one would expect from AMG machines. In both SUVs, the engine is controlled by means of the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission. In the GLC 43, for instance, the engine's power starts at 416 horsepower, but it can get a boost of 13 hp thanks to the belt-driven starter generator. In the top of the line 63 S E, however, power levels are much greater, allowing for a combined 671 horsepower.



