Mercedes Reveals 671 HP C63 S E Performance F1 Edition

A month ago, Mercedes-AMG revealed the controversial new C63 S E Performance. Unlike the average new BMW, the car isn't controversial for its styling but rather because the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 has been replaced by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mated to a hybrid system. But just like other models bearing the S E Performance badge, the electrified performance here is magnificent, and much of its outstanding output can be attributed to lessons learned in the crucible of motorsport, specifically Formula 1.

In total, the new C63 develops 671 horsepower, and now you can really ram home the fact that this outstanding performance comes from the world of F1 thanks to a special edition that will be available for one year only.