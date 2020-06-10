Mercedes Reveals A Complete Family Of EQS Vehicles

Mercedes has shed more light on its upcoming electric models, which will include no less than six new EQ-branded models starting with the launch of the EQS in 2021.

 

The German carmaker also confirmed the smaller EQE electric sedan, as well as the SUV variants of both the EQE and the EQS. The new Mercedes EVs will ride on a common all-electric modular architecture and will share key styling features, as seen on the Vision EQS concept, including a coupe-like ‘one-bow’ roofline and a cab-forward design.



