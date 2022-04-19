Mercedes Reveals All Electric EQS SUV To Lead The Segment

We've known Mercedes-Benz has been cooking up an SUV variant of the EQS for quite some time and, earlier this month, the brand released a teaser hinting at the design. Ahead of the reveal, the company's thunder was stolen when leaked images surfaced online but now, the three-pointed star has officially unveiled the highly awaited electric SUV.

Taking styling cues from the sedan with which it shares a name, the EQS SUV has the signature black panel at the front, flanked by the standard Digital Light Headlamps. Despite the lack of an ICE engine, power domes on the hood clue road users into the horsepower on offer and lend the luxury SUV a touch of aggression.

Moving on to the side profile, the flush door handles work well with the black-painted wheel arches. The rear is less distinctive and resembles lesser Mercedes-EQ models, courtesy of the light bar and chrome-trimmed diffuser. Intricately designed 20-inch alloy wheels are standard on both models.