Mercedes Reveals The 174 MPH AMG GT 43

The Mercedes-AMG GT is a halo model for the AMG brand and one we thought would retain V8 power as a show of might against its chief rival, the Porsche 911. But Mercedes has revealed the latest version of the AMG GT, and with it, broken the hearts of gearheads the world over. Called the AMG GT 43, the new entry-level model ditches the twin-turbo V8 in the GT 55 and GT 63 for a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with e-turbo and mild hybrid assistance. This is the same powertrain as found in the AMG SL 43, with its power outputs bumped up to 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque - a direct match for the 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 with which this powertrain is shared. The difference here is that the AMG GT 43 is rear-wheel drive (higher trims are all-wheel drive) with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Unenthusiastic engine note aside, the AMG GT 43 is quick, with 0-60 mph taking 4.5 seconds, while top speed is achieved at 174 mph.



