Mercedes Reveals The Vision Iconic Luxury Coupe Concept - Who Should Be Worried?

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Vision Iconic, a luxury coupé concept with a bold art deco-inspired design that both previews the next S-Class and hints at the return of a two-door coupé and drop-top to the line-up.

The flamboyant concept also showcases some of the brand’s most advanced future technologies, including a hands-off, eyes-off autonomous system and steer-by-wire.

Unveiled at the brand’s design house in Shanghai, China, the new concept provides the first look at the future face of the S-Class, due in the UK in 2028.