Mercedes Reveals Updates Electric 2024 EQA Small SUV

Mercedes has updated its EQA small SUV in order to keep it competitive with a slew of talented, all-electric rivals.

Up against the likes of the new BMW iX1, Volvo XC40 Recharge and Hyundai Kona Electric, Mercedes has improved the list of standard equipment and on-board technology for its entry-level EV. Range has increased too, and on the outside the EQA receives a few design tweaks to help it stand out from the old car.

The EQA has been with us since 2021, so this new facelift comes fairly soon in its lifespan. Mercedes say the new EQA will be available to order from late 2023 with first customer deliveries taking place early next year.