Mercedes SCRUBS The EQC EV Crossover For US Market

Mercedes's aggressive moves to take on Tesla and own the premium all-electric vehicle market won't include selling the EQC compact crossover. "Following a comprehensive review of market developments, the EQC will not be offered in the United States for now," a company spokesperson told Autoblog. On the surface, it looks like a strange decision as the compact crossover market in the US is incredibly lucrative. However, we notice that the quote ends with the words "for now." The announcement was foreshadowed last year by Mercedes delaying the electric crossover coming to the US as "a strategic decision to first support the growing customer demand for the EQC in Europe."



