Mercedes Says AMG V12 And V8's Aren't Going Anywhere

Mercedes held its annual results conference this week, outlining how it intends to become "leaner, faster, and stronger." The theme of its new roadmap is "mastering transformation," and it's not just marketing fluff. The three-pointed star has a busy agenda, which includes planning electric C-Class, GLC, and E-Class models and a "major upgrade" for the S-Class. The flagship will retain one of its most important assets–the V-12 engine. The German luxury brand is expressing its long-term commitment to the venerable twelve-cylinder powerhouse, but the twin-turbo 6.0-liter engine will continue only in "selected markets." Presumably, in regions of the world where emissions regulations are more relaxed. Mercedes installs its largest combustion engine in the Maybach S-Class S680 and the armored S-Class Guard. Separately, AMG supplies a V-12 to Pagani for its Utopia hypercar.



Read Article