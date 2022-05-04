Mercedes Says EVs Are No Where Close To Price Parity With ICE Counterparts

There isn't an automaker out there that hasn't run the numbers on electrification. That's the direction the industry is headed, and if any car company decides to snooze right now, they could very well lose. Still, that doesn't mean it will be cheap. In fact, it's far from cheap for both car manufacturers and consumers. Speaking with Road & Track, a Mercedes exec revealed that even the most seasoned automakers feel that current battery technology and economics simply aren't poised to provide a solution that is truly comparable, price-wise, with a traditional gas-powered vehicle.



