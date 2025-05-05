Mercedes Says It Will Build Another SUV In Alabama

Mercedes-Benz announced yesterday that it would add a new model to its plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The automaker said that it would start building a "core segment" model for the US market at the plant. But while a company rep wouldn't say if this was the result of tariffs, the company did say that it would take some time. Production of anything new is unlikely to start before 2027. “We are getting even closer to the U.S. customer by localizing a core segment model in Tuscaloosa, strengthening our ties to the North American market where a range of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, including the GLE and GLS models, have their roots,” Mercedes-Benz North America CEO Jason Hoff said in a release.



