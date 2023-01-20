Mercedes Says No More F1 Powered Hypercars

Mercedes-AMG has no intention of ever replacing the One hypercar with another F1-powered masterpiece.

It took more than five years for customer deliveries of the AMG One to commence due to a series of delays. As Mercedes discovered, taking a complex Formula 1 engine and making it work in a road car isn’t easy. And making it reliable is an even bigger challenge.

While recently speaking with Car Sales about the hybrid hypercar during the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, Mercedes-AMG director of vehicle development, Steffan Jastrow, revealed that there will be no F1-powered replacement for the One but did say that an all-electric successor is possible.



