Mercedes Shedding EQ Name For EVs And Egg Shaped Aerodynamics

In a bid to maximize efficiency and range, Mercedes gave its first handful of modern electric vehicles a very distinctive, if somewhat personality-free design. However, the smooth look hasn’t been all that well-received, and the automaker now says that it wants to give its EVs a little more style.



For example, the EQS has a drag coefficient of 0.20, making it one of the slipperiest cars on the road. Unfortunately, reports indicate that its design doesn’t appeal all that strongly to Mercedes‘ core buyers, presenting it with a conundrum. According to Christoph Starzynski, the company’s VP of car engineering, the brand will be putting more effort into ensuring its vehicles are more aesthetically pleasing.





