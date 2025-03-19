Mercedes Shows Off The Future Of Automotive Production In Berlin

It was technically a matter of time before humanoid robots would be integrated into the production processes of the world's largest car companies. With plenty of models to choose from already, it would appear the time of bipedal machines on factory floors is already here. Back in March of last year German carmaker Mercedes-Benz said it was looking to test humanoid robots on the floors of its factories. Of all the choices out there, the company opted for something called the Apollo, a bipedal mechanical creature put together by a Texas-based startup called Apptronik. Founded back in 2016 at the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin, Apptronik has been working on putting together the iPhone of bipedal robots, as they call it, and came up with the Apollo as a tool to be used primarily in warehouses and other production facilities.



Read Article