Mercedes Signs Deal To Deploy Humanoid Robots In It's Factories

Mercedes-Benz has entered into an agreement with Apptronik to deploy humanoid robots in its factories, streamline operations, and aid human workers on vehicle assembly lines.

These robots, known as Apollo, will be used by the German automaker to evaluate potential uses for logistics-related jobs, such as bringing parts to workers on the assembly line, delivering assembly kits, or even inspecting parts, theoretically saving time and increasing efficiency.

The idea behind a human-shaped robot may be jarring, but there's a reason behind it. Creating humanoids that can adapt to existing factories is far more cost-effective than redesigning multi-billion dollar facilities to accommodate new robots. Similar in size and weight to a human worker, the Apollo robots stand five feet eight inches tall and weigh around 160 pounds. They can also lift things to a weight of 55 lbs.