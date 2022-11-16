Mercedes Slashes The Price Of EVs By Over $30,000 In China

In a quest to boost the disappointing sales of its EQ range in China, Mercedes announced price cuts for the EQE and EQS sedans. Foreign automakers are having a hard time competing with Chinese companies which dominate the local EV market. The Mercedes-Benz EQE is now priced at ¥478,000 ($67,432) after receiving a discount of ¥50,000 ($7,054). The automaker was even more generous with the Mercedes-Benz EQS flagship sedan which now costs ¥956,000 ($134,864), or a full ¥234,000 ($33,011) less than before, dropping below the ¥1-million mark. In order to be fair to its customer base, Mercedes announced it will provide subsidies to those who recently bought one of its electric sedans. Prices for the rest of the EQ range including the smaller EQA, EQB, and EQC SUVs remain unaltered.



