The party continues for high-performance wagon fans as Mercedes-AMG has announced the E53 is coming stateside. It follows hot on the heels of the BMW M5 Touring, which went on sale earlier this year.

Mercedes didn’t have much to say about the car, but it closely echoes its European counterpart and will ride on 20-inch wheels. 21-inchers will be available as an option as will be AMG Night, AMG Night Plus, and AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber packages.