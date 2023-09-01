Mercedes Subscription Option Will Tell Police Where Your Car Is If It Is Stolen

Mercedes-Benz will assist you in finding your stolen car. More importantly, however, it will tell law enforcement about it - for a yearly fee, that is. Here's how it's going to work and what other cool things the well-known automaker has in store for its customers.



Like BMW, Mercedes-Benz is trying to find new cashflow sources as the era of all-electric vehicles is slowly yet surely becoming reality. With an overall simpler build and fewer moving parts, battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) can require little to no maintenance if the energy storage unit and the motor(s) work properly. So, selling branded parts will become increasingly difficult as people gradually switch to BEVs.



