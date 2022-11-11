Mercedes Takes Back Nurburgring Production Car Lap Record

Mercedes has taken back the Nurburgring production car lap record once again with its F1-inspired AMG One hypercar lapping the famous “Green Hell” circuit in Germany in 6:35.183 minutes.

Professional racing driver Maro Engel was at the wheel for the record-breaking run and Mercedes says the track was still damp and partly dirty in some areas. Despite this, the Mercedes-AMG One set the production car record, beating the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey-Racing, which in turn had taken the record from Mercedes-AMG’s GT Black Series.



