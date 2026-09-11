Mercedes Takes Ninth Formula 1 Constructors Title

It was an eventful 2026 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, featuring a mix of inters and softs, shifting weather and various degrees of dryness on the track. In the end, it was Lando Norris who handed McLaren its third victory of the season, while Mercedes-AMG won their ninth constructors' title as George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished P4 and P5 respectively. In a vacuum, this would have been a race to forget for the German outfit. After looking like the team to beat in practice, both Mercedes drivers suffered spins during the race - Russell finding himself pointing the wrong way at pit exit, while Antonelli spun just as he was trying to hold onto a lead.



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