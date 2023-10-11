Mercedes Teams Up With Buc-ee's To Bring EV Charging To The Masses

It’s hard to get excited about gas stations, but Buc-ee’s has developed a cult-like following. The company has also grabbed headlines for opening the world’s largest gas station, which has 120 pumps, more than 350 employees, and a store that spans 74,000 square feet (6,875 square meters).



Mercedes is looking to tap into that excitement by announcing a strategic agreement, which will see the automaker build charging hubs at most of Buc-ee’s existing locations. Work is already underway and a handful of hubs are slated to open before the end of the year. Mercedes went on to say roughly 30 charging sites are scheduled to welcome electric vehicle owners by the end of 2024.





