Mercedes Teases EQA EV Crossover Ahead Of Debut

Mercedes-Benz is teasing the forthcoming EQA electric crossover once again, and this time the focus is on the cabin. The company also confirms that the model debuts Wednesday, January 20, ahead of going on sale in Europe in the spring.

The EQA 250 will be the model available at launch, and it'll make 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts). A version making over 268 hp (200 kW) and all-wheel drive will arrive later.

Mercedes isn't discussing the EQA's range yet. The concept for the model from 2017 was capable of 249 miles (400 kilometers) from a 60-kilowatt-hour battery pack.