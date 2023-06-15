Mercedes Teases "One Eleven" Concept Paying Respects To The Legendary C111

The C111 is perhaps one of Mercedes’ more curious creations but it will inspire a new concept model called the ‘One-Eleven’. Mercedes has posted several teaser images of the new concept on social media with plenty of retro-futuristic design touches visible.

As the basis for a variety of different engines and technology including diesel, petrol, turbocharging and even a rotary engine, the C111 was essentially a test bed for the latest Mercedes ideas, with 16 units produced in 1970. Although Mercedes hasn’t said what will power the new concept, we expect it to be some form of electrification.