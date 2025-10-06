Mercedes Teases Upcoming GLC Ahead Of September Debut

Mercedes-Benz’s crucial new electric GLC has entered the final stages of development ahead of a public debut at the Munich motor show in September. Stuttgart has released new official pictures of its rival to the upcoming BMW iX3, which marks not only the company’s next step in electrification, but also serves as the first passenger car model to introduce a bold new design language. At the heart of the design shift is a taller, more upright grille, inspired by historic models like the Ponton - the predecessor to today’s E-Class. Mercedes-Benz design boss Gorden Wagener says the move is about giving future models “a strong identity” at a time when many electric cars are beginning to look alike.



