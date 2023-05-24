Mercedes Tells Dealers To Get Ready for Electric CLA And GLC Models

Mercedes-Benz revealed fresh details about its US product offensive at its annual North America dealer meeting last week.

Titled "Beyond," the meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia, offered an early look into how one of the world's oldest automakers will position itself for an electric century. In front of an audience of more than 350 US and Canadian retailers, the automaker offered insight into its upcoming products and technologies.

"We are in the middle of a transformation. We showed how products and technology support the strategy," Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Dimitris Psillakis told Automotive News. At the meeting, Psillakis told dealers fresh products and improved supply should lift US sales by 5 to 10 percent this year, up from 286,764 vehicles in 2022.