Mercedes Throws $15,000 On The Hood Of Unwanted EVs

Mercedes-Benz currently sells five different EVs in the United States, excluding AMG variants and Maybach’s take on the EQS SUV. That is arguably too many, particularly when you consider how little interest car shoppers had in them last year. Sales of the EQB, EQE, and EQS across all body styles fell by 36%, 39%, and a staggering 52% respectively in 2024 compared to 2023. On the other hand, Merc’s slate of plug-in hybrids has shown a promising debut. We can only guess it’s for this reason that the automaker is pushing significant discounts on its higher-end EVs, including up to $15,000 on the EQS AMG. A range of promotions was communicated to dealers earlier this week per CarsDirect, touching almost every trim of the EQS sedan, the EQS 580 SUV, and every AMG and Maybach model. Yes, even the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is included in this initiative, as Merc is lopping $10,500 off the glitzy electric SUV’s $181,050 sticker.



