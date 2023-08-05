Mercedes To Challenge The Audi A6 Allroad With An E-Class All-Terrain

Are you somehow allergic to crossovers but would still like something with lots of room inside and a generous ground clearance? Well, there are several jacked-up wagons out there, and they'll soon be joined by a brand-new model from Mercedes-Benz, known as the E-Class All-Terrain.

Building on the success of its predecessor, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is the brand's rival to the Audi A6 Allroad and Volvo V90 Cross Country. It is based on the same construction as the new-gen E-Class unveiled last month, and it sets itself apart by featuring a jacked-up design.